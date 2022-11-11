IceHogs fans to earn prizes during Thanksgiving drive

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford IceHogs team up with Lamonica Beverages and WIFR for a Thanksgiving food drive for the Rock River Valley Pantry.

Fans who bring a non-perishable food item to the IceHogs Wednesday, November 23 game will receive a free ticket to the IceHogs December 7 game, while fans 21 and over who donate will receive a free ticket and a Chicago Blackhawks Pale Ale koozie.

Tickets and koozies will be limited to one per person who donates regardless of the number of items donated.

The most needed items at the Rock River Valley Pantry right now include canned fruit, peanut butter, applesauce, canned vegetables, pasta and rice, canned beans, cereal, tuna and soups.

The Rockford IceHogs, WIFR, and Lamonica Beverages have teamed up to host a food drive to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry.

