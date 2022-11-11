Edgebrook to celebrate Holiday tree lighting with Christmas carols, festivities

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual lighting of Edgebrook Shopping Center’s Holiday tree is set for Friday, November 18.

Festivities will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Edgebrook, 1639 N. Alpine Rd. in Rockford.

Await the tree-lighting countdown with holiday carols performed by the Rockford Lutheran and Boylan High School choirs―all broadcast live on 23 News.

Merchants and shop owners in attendance to celebrate this favorited time of year.

