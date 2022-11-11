Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office honors veterans

Veterans and active service members receive a shoutout on the office’s Facebook page
By Jordan Lindvall
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department honors its own, recognizing current officers who are also veterans and thanking them for their service.

A social media post shares photos and praise for the twelve service men and women who have served their country and now work daily to protect Dekalb County. Four members of the department are still active in the military.

“This will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave” On this Veterans Day where we honor our brave men and women for their service to our Country, we want to acknowledge those brave Heroes who work for our department. Thank you for your dedication and service to our Country and the citizens of DeKalb County. We are extremely proud of each of you!”

Thank you, veterans, for your service.

Sgt. Johnson, National Guard

Sgt. Ralls, U.S. Army

Dep. Brauner, U.S. Marine Corps

Dep. Rivers - U.S. Army

Dep. Noe - U.S. Navy

Dep. Gloria - U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard (Active)

Dep. Brooks, U.S. Army

Dep. Read- U.S. Army and National Guard (Active)

Dep. Allighen - Army National Guard (Active)

Dep. Musil - U.S. Army and Army National Guard

Dep. Murray - U.S. Air Force

Dep. Cranden - U.S. Army and National Guard (Active)

