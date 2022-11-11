December level chill on the way soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We all know how the saying goes. All good things must come to an end.

Those words couldn’t possibly ring truer than they do right now when it comes to our weather. For a second straight day and for the fifth time in November’s first ten days, temperatures throughout the Stateline reached the 70s. Officially, the 76° recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport broke the record of 74° set just two years ago.

Temperatures topped out in the 70s for the fifth time in November's first ten days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We can confidently promise that to be the last 70°+ temperature of 2022, as a strong cold front is to bring sweeping changes to our meteorological landscape in the hours and days ahead.

Along and ahead of that front, showers and even a few thunderstorms have fired in eastern Iowa, with many of them now entering Illinois’ airspace early Thursday evening. Slowly, but surely, showers and embedded rumbles of thunder will work through the Stateline. With instability levels rapidly falling, the severe weather threat has all but come to an end. However, as colder air quickly rushes in amid gusty west-northwesterly winds, none of us can entirely rule out a few wet snowflakes mixing in after the midnight hour.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to remain light and scattered Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are likely at 2:00am Friday, perhaps mixing with a few snowflakes to our west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain may mix with a few wet snowflakes here early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation will be a thing of the past shortly after sunrise, though clouds are to stick around initially Friday. Around or shortly after the noon hour, sunshine will peek through the clouds. However, that development won’t do anything to aid us in the temperature department. Gusty northwesterly breezes will restrict temperatures to the 30s for the entirety of Friday’s daytime hours.

Precipitation will wrap up shortly after sunrise, though clouds will remain intact. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine should peek out sometime Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

December-like temperatures are to persist through the early stages of next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to fill back in Friday night and will stick around for most, if not all of the day Saturday, presenting additional challenges to our temperatures, and that’s not all! So chilly will be the air aloft in the atmosphere that there may be just enough instability to generate clusters of isolated snow flurries. High temperatures Saturday are to reach just 36°.

Clouds are to dominate Saturday, and a few snow flurries aren't out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday’s at least to feature more in the way of sunshine, but that’s where the good news ends. Temperatures on Sunday top out at 37°, still well shy of the 48° normal for the date.

The beat goes on Monday and Tuesday as clouds return. Also returning both days will be chances for flurries or even a few light snow showers, especially Monday night into early Tuesday. Temperatures both days will reach right around 40°.

The million dollar question is when will we eventually emerge from the unseasonable chill. The answer, unfortunately, is not anytime soon. Current modeling suggest a well below normal temperature regime taking us through AT LEAST Thanksgiving. If there’s a silver lining to be found for those not a fan of the early wintry spell, it’s that below normal precipitation is expected, meaning it’s highly unlikely we’ll be reaching for our snow shovels anytime immediately soon.

Below normal temperatures are to persist through Thanksgiving, most likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern does look to be rather quiet over the next two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.