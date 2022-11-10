Winnebago County Treasurer Susan Goral to retire after midterm election

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After defeating Alan Palmer in 2000, Winnebago County Treasurer Susan Goral ran unopposed six times. But during the 2022 Midterm Elections, her first opponent in two decades, Steve Schultz, got the necessary votes to win. Goral blames the loss on the fact that she never really liked “all the politics” about running for treasurer.

“I love the job, but I’m not a real political person. And so it’s hard to do the political part of it, I treat it more as a regular job,” she said.

With 22 years in office, Goral says she’s been inspired by many people during her time in government. One of them was her brother-in-law, former Rockford township Supervisor, Mikey Goral.

“He just had that personality to inspire people to do good. And he was one of the first ones that was there for me when I ran, so he had a lot of confidence in me,” she told 23 News.

The race Goral lost was very tight, with Schultz edging her by a mere 652 votes. However, Goral says she will not challenge the results.

“Whatever the final count is, that’s the final count,” she said. “I was glad to see all the people come out and vote, one way or the other”

Goral looks back on her time as treasurer with fondness and says she will retire with a smile on her face.

“(I will) travel, probably get a part-time job, I like working,” Goral said.

As a reminder, these results are not yet finalized. The clerk’s office has two weeks to process vote-by-mail ballots, resolve issues, and process any provisional ballots. results will be certified on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For up to date election results stay with www.wifr.com.
Election Results
This will be the only statewide referendum in this election. It will appear on your ballots as...
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
An arrest has been made in connection with a fire at the Winnebago County courthouse on...
Man charged with arson in connection with Winnebago Co. courthouse fire
Voting booth
Stephenson Co. Clerk addresses report of ‘spoiled ballot’ in Freeport
Arson charge
Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street

Latest News

Clerk Lori Gummow says they didn’t have any problems with ballots or tabulators like they did...
Winnebago County Clerk pleased with voter turnout
An Amazon representative says it’s important to offer free meals so the center can use...
Amazon in Rockford offers free meals to Vets
Around 500 election judges across more than 50 polling locations saw a steady flow of voters...
Winnebago County Clerk pleased with voter turnout
Rep. Cheri Bustos praises voters following midterm election