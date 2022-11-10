Winnebago County Treasurer Susan Goral to retire after midterm election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After defeating Alan Palmer in 2000, Winnebago County Treasurer Susan Goral ran unopposed six times. But during the 2022 Midterm Elections, her first opponent in two decades, Steve Schultz, got the necessary votes to win. Goral blames the loss on the fact that she never really liked “all the politics” about running for treasurer.

“I love the job, but I’m not a real political person. And so it’s hard to do the political part of it, I treat it more as a regular job,” she said.

With 22 years in office, Goral says she’s been inspired by many people during her time in government. One of them was her brother-in-law, former Rockford township Supervisor, Mikey Goral.

“He just had that personality to inspire people to do good. And he was one of the first ones that was there for me when I ran, so he had a lot of confidence in me,” she told 23 News.

The race Goral lost was very tight, with Schultz edging her by a mere 652 votes. However, Goral says she will not challenge the results.

“Whatever the final count is, that’s the final count,” she said. “I was glad to see all the people come out and vote, one way or the other”

Goral looks back on her time as treasurer with fondness and says she will retire with a smile on her face.

“(I will) travel, probably get a part-time job, I like working,” Goral said.

As a reminder, these results are not yet finalized. The clerk’s office has two weeks to process vote-by-mail ballots, resolve issues, and process any provisional ballots. results will be certified on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

