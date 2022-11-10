Winnebago County Clerk pleased with voter turnout

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - More than 50% of registered Winnebago County voters cast a ballot for the general election.

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says she didn’t know what to expect with the new process of mail-in and early votes. Now the Winnebago County Clerk’s office will look at what went well and what they can improve on ahead of the consolidated election in April.

Around 500 election judges across more than 50 polling locations saw a steady flow of voters and Gummow says they didn’t have any problems with ballots or tabulators like they did in the June primary.

Gummow also expects the return of 1,100 ballots could have an impact on close races. Losing candidates can request a recount but Gummow says the second round of numbers is usually similar to election day numbers.

“We’re confident that the tabulators were operating properly and that every vote was counted. It’s just another way to ensure the voter that the ballots are being counted and that there were no issues on election day.”

Some of the voters were also in a new district and weren’t familiar with some of the candidates.

