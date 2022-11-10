Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street.

Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time.

First responders arrived just before 11 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle accident.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

