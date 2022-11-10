Rep. Cheri Bustos praises voters following midterm election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The midterm election brings big changes to Illinois as leaders who have held office for several years step down to make way for new faces.

One of those outgoing long-time politicians is Illinois 17th Congressional District’s Cheri Bustos. 23 News reached out to the congresswoman to hear what she thinks about the future of the state following a contentious battle to Washington.

In a statement, the Democrat praised voters for prioritizing middle and working-class families. Bustos says she believes the 17th District, which has changed due to recent redistricting, is in good hands with projected Representative-elect Eric Sorensen. Bustos leaves behind a legacy of public service that spans more than a decade.

You can read Rep. Bustos’ full statement below.

“Yesterday, the residents of Northwest and Central Illinois chose to stand for democracy, freedom and a future where we work together instead of tearing each other apart. I want to congratulate Eric Sorensen on his victory. I am thrilled that the working- and middle-class families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a representative who will fight for them, work to build up our local economy and continue to uplift Heartland values and Midwestern voices.

After serving this Congressional District for the past decade, I want to thank the men and women, young and old, who have been so supportive. It has been my honor to work to improve the lives of every resident who I have been fortunate enough to serve. As I look forward to my next step, I am glad to know that those I have served will be represented by an Illinoisan with deep roots in our community who is ready to step up and lead.”

Cheri Bustos (IL-17)

