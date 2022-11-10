Record warmth likely Thursday, temperature crash to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From a temperature standpoint, November’s off to one heck of a start!

For the fourth time in the month’s first nine days, temperatures reached the 70s over the Stateline, and we’re sure to make it five out of ten Thursday!

For the fourth time in November's first nine days, temperatures reached the 70s in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Like most things, though, the good times can’t last forever. Major changes are in view beginning Thursday night.

Our Thursday’s to start out on a pleasant, warm note, though. Sunshine is to dominate over the vast majority of the area for a good part of the day. That, combined with still breezy southerly winds will send temperatures into record territory by the afternoon. The current forecast high temperature of 75° would narrowly eclipse the 74° recorded on November 10, 2020.

Sunshine is to dominate most of the day Thursday, with the exception of far westernmost portions of the state. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another day of 70s is on tap Thursday, but changes are to loom thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front will be on approach late in the afternoon and will pass through at some point Thursday evening. Ahead of the front, showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to ignite. Current modeling suggests that and isolated storm may enter far westernmost portions of the area by late afternoon, with chances slowly rising Thursday night.

An isolated shower or storm is possible well west of Rockford late in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms will be making a bit more progress eastward Thursday evening, though many of us remain dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Shower chances are on the rise late Thursday evening. A few snowflakes are even possible as temperatures crash. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to continue into the very early morning hours of Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fortunately, the nighttime passage of the cold front limits the amount of instability in the atmosphere, which will limit the severe weather potential greatly. Still, it’s possible that one or two storms could produce gusty winds of up to 60mph, especially west of Rockford. A Level 1, Marginal Risk is in place for portions of Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Green, and Rock Counties.

A small part of the area is under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will wrap up before sunrise Friday, but an all-out temperature freefall will be underway. By the time we head out the door Friday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the middle 30s, and little, if any improvements are expected in the temperature department as the day goes on, despite the eventual return of sunshine.

Showers will be out of the area by daybreak Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine returns by noon Friday, but northwesterly winds will keep us quite chilly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A lengthy cold snap officially begins Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, it gets even worse this weekend, as high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday aren’t to get out of the middle 30s. While modest relief may occur Monday, temperatures well remain well below normal.

Longer range outlooks don’t give us too much reason for optimism. Colder than normal temperatures are expected to reside here at least until Thanksgiving.

