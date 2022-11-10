Mercyhealth to offer $30K+ in scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students pursuing a career in healthcare now have several options through Mercyhealth for educational funding.

The healthcare system announced more than $30,000 in scholarships for 2023. Each scholarship is designed to reach a student dedicated to healthcare and helping others while working towards a degree or certification. The deadline for applications is January 20, 2023.

Mercyhealth Community Scholarship - Seven $2,000 scholarships are available to graduating seniors or individuals enrolled in college programs throughout Mercyhealth’s service area. Five will be given to students pursuing general health care careers and two specifically for nursing.

Mercyhealth Minority/Veteran Scholarship - Two $2,000 scholarships are available to minority or veteran individuals residing in Mercyhealth’s service area who are pursuing education in healthcare careers.

Mercyhealth Ethnic Minority Nursing Scholarship - Three $1,000 ethnic scholarships are available to ethnic minority individuals pursuing nursing degrees and residing in Mercyhealth’s service area. Students must be fluent in Spanish.

Mercyhealth Janesville Medical Staff Scholarship - Six $1,000 scholarships are available to graduating seniors who live in Janesville, Milton, Beloit, Whitewater, Edgerton, Walworth (Big Foot), Brodhead, Delavan or Evansville in Wisconsin.

Mercyhealth Harvard Medical Staff Scholarship - Two $1,000 scholarships are available to graduating seniors at Harvard High School in Harvard, Illinois.

Mercyhealth Crystal Lake Scholarship - Four $1,000 scholarships are available to graduating seniors in Crystal Lake High School District 155 in Illinois (Crystal Lake Central High School, Crystal Lake South High School, Carey-Grove High School and Prairie Ridge High School) who are pursuing careers in health care.

For more information or to apply, students should visit mercyhealthsystem.org/scholarships.

