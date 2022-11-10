Homelessness rising in Rockford, according to local outreach organization

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “There isn’t one reason, but a combination,” say organizers from the Rockford Rescue Mission about why homelessness is on the rise throughout the region.

A year ago, the non-profit served roughly 345 meals a day, but in the past two weeks, that number has jumped to over 500 a day.

Not only are more people looking to be fed, but more are looking to be housed as well.

“We have been providing overnight lodging to nearly 150 people on-site and 60 people off-site, in partnership with the City of Rockford,” a representative from the Mission says. “We do not see an end in sight when it comes to the increased needs.”

The organization is one of the few places unhoused people can get both food and shelter consistently in the area, and the increase in demand has organizers seeking help from the public.

“We are truly at a moment of crisis in our community,” said Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “We are asking for your help in any way you can.”

Anything from basic donations of shampoo, soap and laundry detergent to volunteer pledges and monetary donations will go towards helping the Mission meet the uptick in demands for food and services.

“It all helps immensely as we meet these daily needs with help and hope,” says Pitney.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.