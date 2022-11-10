Christmas tree selected for 10th annual Stroll on State

FILE: Stroll On State Christmas tree in 2019.
FILE: Stroll On State Christmas tree in 2019.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season for holiday preparations and Rockford’s Stroll on State is doing just that.

The official Christmas tree for this year’s event is selected and will make its way downtown on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Organizers say that each year, a tree is donated or selected out of its need to be relocated. Read more about the tree selection process here.

