Christmas tree selected for 10th annual Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season for holiday preparations and Rockford’s Stroll on State is doing just that.

The official Christmas tree for this year’s event is selected and will make its way downtown on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Organizers say that each year, a tree is donated or selected out of its need to be relocated. Read more about the tree selection process here.

