Christmas Town to open at Summerfield Zoo Nov. 12

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Summerfield Zoo opens its Christmas Town exhibit this weekend.

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 23, this special exhibit invites the public to start a new family tradition.

This year, start your journey through Christmas town at Santa’s Reindeer Barn with an entire sleigh team of reindeer, then exit through the flying reindeer gift shop and take photos with Santa at his cottage.

Visitors will be able to earn their official stable elf diploma at reindeer flight school, then visit cold weather animals on the farm like the arctic fox, arctic wolves, grey wolves, North American porcupines, river others and waterfowl.

There are timed ticket purchases for this event. Guests are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes early. A limited number of tickets will be available each day.

Check out the Summerfield Zoo website Christmas town page for more details!

