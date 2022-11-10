Bridges Out of Poverty hosts community update meeting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bridges Out of Poverty hosted a meeting on Wednesday to provide updates to the community on their fight against poverty.

The company started two years ago, hoping to fight poverty through housing and resources that allow these people to take control of their lives again.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, 7.8 million people fell into poverty which is the biggest jump in a single year since the government started tracking poverty 60 years ago.

Organizers encourage residents to combat these issues by “Getting Ahead”.

“We’re simply putting the band aid of the crisis of the day for the individual that is going through tyranny of the moment. we wanted to find an approach that would help to alleviate that stress from the very beginning, really help them to build their resources help them put together their own plan for self-sufficiency” said One Body Collaboratives Executive Director Mary Cacioppi.

