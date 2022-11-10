Amazon in Rockford offers free meals to Vets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local Amazon group partners with a veterans non-profit in Rockford to offer vets of all ages a free lunch ahead of the federal holiday Friday.

More than a dozen veterans came to the drop-in center in Rockford, a one-stop shop for any services they need, like a free meal cooked by Casey’s Pub in Loves Park. Amazon works with the non-profit to offer veterans free meals and donate any items they might need.

An Amazon representative says it’s important to offer free meals so the center can use operational costs to provide more resources to veterans.

“Some veterans have given more than other veterans have, but we all have participated in some way. They all share stories with each other, and it helps each of us get through our day and try to be more normalized,” says drop-in center Executive Director and Vietnam Veteran Eric Willard.

According to the drop-in center’s Facebook page, they are looking for hand towels and bath towels, washcloths, regular Italian Dressing bottles in regular sizes, wrapped cookies/crackers and power bars.

