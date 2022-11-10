70′s Today/30′s Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Record warmth today with highs in the middle 70′s. 74 is the magic number to tie or beat. Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight as a cold front pushes through. As the temperatures tumble tonight we could see a few quick passing snow showers tomorrow morning. Lows tonight drop to the middle 30′s and that will be it for highs tomorrow. Looks like the cold will be here to stay!

