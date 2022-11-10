70′s Today/30′s Tomorrow

70′s Today/30′s Tomorrow
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Record warmth today with highs in the middle 70′s. 74 is the magic number to tie or beat. Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight as a cold front pushes through. As the temperatures tumble tonight we could see a few quick passing snow showers tomorrow morning. Lows tonight drop to the middle 30′s and that will be it for highs tomorrow. Looks like the cold will be here to stay!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arson charge
Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street
For up to date election results stay with www.wifr.com.
Election Results
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Wingert graduated from UW Platteville with her bachelor's in Agricultural Business.
Stephenson County voters choose Jazmin Wingert for Clerk
Voting booth
Stephenson Co. Clerk addresses report of ‘spoiled ballot’ in Freeport

Latest News

Another day of 70s is on tap Thursday, but changes are to loom thereafter.
Record warmth likely Thursday, temperature crash to follow
70′s Today and Tomorrow
70′s Today and Tomorrow
Temperatures Wednesday are ticketed for the 70s.
Two more days of unseasonable warmth ahead of massive plunge
70s are due back in here Wednesday, and records could very well fall on Thursday.
Warmer pattern continues through Thursday, major changes follow