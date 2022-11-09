Vella re-elected in 68th Congressional race

Vella wins a second term as State Rep. in the 68th district.
Vella wins a second term as State Rep. in the 68th district.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Dave Vella wins a second term after Tuesday’s election against challenger Jonathon Ojeda.

“I ran for state representative to present voters with a vision of fiscal responsibility and a new direction. Although we fell short tonight, I am proud of the issues we raised. Thank you to the residents who took the time to talk with me at their doors and to our volunteers and supporters. Congratulations to Rep. Vella on his victory,” Ojeda said Tuesday night.

Vella is a Boylan High School graduate and former student at Rockford Public Schools. He’s also the grandson of former State Rep. E.J. Zeke Giorgi who, at the time of his death in 1993, was the longest-serving Illinois house member.

