Two more days of unseasonable warmth ahead of massive plunge
December-like chill on the way late this week, beyond
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few can register any major complaints about our Election Day weather in and around the Stateline. Thanks to sunshine and a wind shift to the southeast, temperatures took a step in the milder direction, topping out in the middle 50s areawide.
Even warmer times are ahead of us Wednesday and Thursday as winds organize and ramp up out of the south. Despite there being a good deal of cloud cover Wednesday, especially early on in the day, a stronger southerly breeze will allow temperatures to surge into the lower 70s, some 20° above normal!
Earlier on, the thought was that more clouds were on tap Thursday, potentially limiting temperatures some. However, it’s now appearing more likely that sunshine will prevail for a good chunk of the day. That development, along with an even more well established southerly wind should send temperatures soaring. By day’s end, we’re likely to break the 74° record for November 10 set just two years ago.
Showers and thunderstorms will be developing ahead of a cold front late in the afternoon and even more so into the evening Thursday, though the expectation is that we’ll remain dry well into the evening hours. Eventually, showers and a few storms are to enter our area late in the evening or overnight. Thankfully, they’ll be weakening rather dramatically at that time, so severe weather is not a concern.
The cold front passes late Thursday night, sending temperatures tumbling, so much so that a few wet snowflakes may mix in with showers very late Thursday night.
Friday’s to see our high temperature of 43° occur at midnight. During the daytime hours, we’re not to get out of the 30s despite sunshine’s return.
Even colder temperatures await this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday aren’t to see temperatures get out of the mid-30s, a stunning drop of nearly 40° from just two days prior.
Will this chill be brief, or could it have some staying power? Signs are strongly pointing toward the cooler than normal temperatures sticking around for quite some time. Longer range projections suggest that colder air may very well reside here until the days leading up to Thanksgiving, if not longer.
