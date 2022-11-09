Two more days of unseasonable warmth ahead of massive plunge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few can register any major complaints about our Election Day weather in and around the Stateline. Thanks to sunshine and a wind shift to the southeast, temperatures took a step in the milder direction, topping out in the middle 50s areawide.

Temperatures Tuesday clocked in slightly above normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even warmer times are ahead of us Wednesday and Thursday as winds organize and ramp up out of the south. Despite there being a good deal of cloud cover Wednesday, especially early on in the day, a stronger southerly breeze will allow temperatures to surge into the lower 70s, some 20° above normal!

Clouds are to dominate for the first half of Wednesday, but southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm nicely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More sunshine is likely to emerge late in the day Wednesday, further fueling the warming. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Wednesday are ticketed for the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Earlier on, the thought was that more clouds were on tap Thursday, potentially limiting temperatures some. However, it’s now appearing more likely that sunshine will prevail for a good chunk of the day. That development, along with an even more well established southerly wind should send temperatures soaring. By day’s end, we’re likely to break the 74° record for November 10 set just two years ago.

Sunshine and southerly winds will allow temperatures to soar again on Thursday, though a few showers will develop to our west ahead of a cold front. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds begin to increase late Thursday, though we're to remain dry until the evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and thunderstorms will be developing ahead of a cold front late in the afternoon and even more so into the evening Thursday, though the expectation is that we’ll remain dry well into the evening hours. Eventually, showers and a few storms are to enter our area late in the evening or overnight. Thankfully, they’ll be weakening rather dramatically at that time, so severe weather is not a concern.

Showers and storms will slowly inch closer to our area Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms are to be weakening upon arrival Thursday night, and are not likely to be severe. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cold front passes late Thursday night, sending temperatures tumbling, so much so that a few wet snowflakes may mix in with showers very late Thursday night.

Friday’s to see our high temperature of 43° occur at midnight. During the daytime hours, we’re not to get out of the 30s despite sunshine’s return.

Temperatures Friday may top out in the 40s early on, but will be falling as the day goes on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even colder temperatures await this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday aren’t to see temperatures get out of the mid-30s, a stunning drop of nearly 40° from just two days prior.

Saturday's to feature temperatures that don't get out of the middle 30s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Will this chill be brief, or could it have some staying power? Signs are strongly pointing toward the cooler than normal temperatures sticking around for quite some time. Longer range projections suggest that colder air may very well reside here until the days leading up to Thanksgiving, if not longer.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.