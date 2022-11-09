Skip to content
Election Results
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Illinois Results Map
National Results Map
Eye on Politics
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Scoreboard
Community Calendar
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Taste of Aktion
Taste of Aktion
By
MC
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST
|
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Taste of Aktion
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Election Results
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
Man charged with arson in connection with Winnebago Co. courthouse fire
Stephenson Co. Clerk addresses report of ‘spoiled ballot’ in Freeport
Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street
Latest News
November 9 birthdays
Good deals at Goodwill - Thanksgiving Edition
Freeport gets Home Rule
Jennifer Muraski wins Winnebago in County Coroner race