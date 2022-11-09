Stephenson County voters choose Jazmin Wingert for Clerk

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Jazmin Wingert defeated opponent Chandra Morris for the position of Stephenson County Clerk and Recorder.

Wingert is a 22-year-old Pearl City High School graduate and also graduated UW Platteville.

Wingert received 54% votes while Morris received 46%. She says that one of her top priorities as Stephenson County Clerk-elect will be to modernize the office so that it remains as customer friendly and accessible to residents as possible.

