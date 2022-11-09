Stadelman retains 34th District Seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman retains his seat on the 34th Legislative District, defeating Republican Juan Reyes.

Stadelman has served in the State Senate since 2013. The incumbent won with almost 60% of the votes. This is his third time retaining this seat. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 and 2020. Stadelman says while he is a Democrat, he says people should vote based on how they can change the state, not what party affiliation.

“I think if we work hard and pass legislation that benefits your community people will hopefully set aside the partisanship we are dealing with and will still support you. That’s my philosophy. That’s my focus. That you do the work you do the job people will support you even though there is a polarization in politics in general.”

