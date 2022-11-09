Sorensen looks ahead after victory in IL-17

Sorensen is a Boylan High School alum and former Meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities.
Sorensen is a Boylan High School alum and former Meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities.(WIFR)
Published: Nov. 9, 2022
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Democrat Eric Sorensen won a tight race Tuesday night with 52% of voters in IL-17 choosing him to succeed Cheri Bustos as Congressperson.

“I am honored to be the Congressman-Elect for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, a place I’ve called home nearly my entire life. To the wonderful people of Central & Northwest Illinois – this is for you,” Sorensen said Tuesday night.

Sorensen said his opponent Esther Joy King contacted him Wednesday morning to concede.

“She called and she conceded, and that was the end of the election,” he said of the news from King. “Now we’re looking forward from Election Day at what were going to be able to accomplish.”

He says that while some voters may not have chose him on the ballot, he’s committed to working across party lines to bring solutions back home to problems he believes are bi-partisan.

“We need someone to go to work to make sure we are bringing the solutions right back home,” Sorensen told 23 News. “While the office may be in Washington up on Capitol hill, the work’s gonna get done right here.”

For up to date election results stay with www.wifr.com.
Election Results
