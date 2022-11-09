Scott Yunk to be next Boone County Sheriff

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Scott Yunk won the race for Boone County Sheriff Tuesday night against Democratic candidate Dave Mordt.

Yunk was born and raised in Boone County with decades of experience in the law enforcement field.

“I have been fortunate to work closely with our deputies, correction officers, and support staff for many years,” his web statement reads. “I have been a proud member of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department for the past 33 years and consider myself a servant leader.”

For up to date election results stay with www.wifr.com.
