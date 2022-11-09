Schultz beats Goral in Winnebago County Treasurer race

Schultz wins treasurer
Schultz wins treasurer(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the race for Winnebago County Treasurer, republican candidate Steve Schultz takes the win against democrat incumbent Susan Goral by only around 700 votes, according to unofficial election results.

Goral has been running the office for 22 years, but faced some criticism after she fell victim to an email scam that lost the county around $70,000. Now Schultz will leave behind his position as a Winnebago County board member, to take the reigns.

“I’ve run on the fact that there’s a great opportunity to improve the investment return on the county funds,” said Schultz. “That’s going to take pressure off taxpayers, cause they’ll have another source of revenue.”

