Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.
A man in North Carolina recently cashed a $3 million winning scratch-off ticket.(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a scratch-off ticket into a $3 million prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Carvent Webb purchased a $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off at a 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

Webb’s ticket ended up hitting the $3 million jackpot.

Lottery officials said Webb traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh earlier this week to collect his prize, choosing the lump-sum payout of $1.8 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Webb walked with $1,272,722.

According to the lottery, the Fabulous Fortune scratch-off game debuted in July with six prizes worth $3 million along with 18 prizes valued at $100,000.

This week has been record-setting when it comes to lottery jackpots. According to The Associated Press, a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04 billion jackpot on Tuesday after more than three months without anyone hitting that top prize.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
Timothy Noonen faces aggravated battery and home invasion charges.
Roscoe man charged with aggravated battery, home invasion
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
This will be the only statewide referendum in this election. It will appear on your ballots as...
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

Latest News

Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Vance wins Senate seat from Ohio; GOP pushes in close races to break 1-party hold on Congress
Muraski wins Winnebago County Coroner race
Muraski wins Winnebago Co. Coroner
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Tough fight for Congress as 1st Democratic incumbent falls
Muraski wins Winnebago County Coroner race
Muraski wins Winnebago Co. Coroner race
WEB EXTRA: Pritzker wins reelection as Governor of Illinois
WEB EXTRA: Pritzker reelected as Governor of Illinois