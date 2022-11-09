LaHood to return to Illinois legislature as State Rep. of 16th District

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Darin LaHood has beat out Democrat and Harvard alderperson Elizabeth Haderlein for the newly redrawn 16th District seat.

This was Haderlein’s first campaign on the national stage after she realized no one was challenging LaHood. Both the 16th and 17th districts were recently redrawn, with the 18th district disappearing entirely, leading to LaHood’s campaign.

LaHood will take over from Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger, who announced he would not be seeking reelection. When 23 News caught up with LaHood at his watch party in Peoria, he said his voters want politics to move in a different direction.

“People are furastated, they want change, we need to take a different direction in DC. Particularly on inflation issues, on crime issues, on the lawlessness at the border. And that’s the message that I’ve heard from voters, is that they wanna go in a different direction to the direction we’re going,” he said.

