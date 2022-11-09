Jennifer Muraski wins Winnebago in County Coroner race

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - In the race to replace former Winnebago County coroner, Bill Hintz, republican candidate Jennifer Muraski takes the win with 58% of overall votes.

Muraski’s opponent, democratic candidate Tony Gaspirini, ended with around 42%, leaving the reigns in Muraski’s hands. Since Hintz was convicted on charged of theft and misconduct, Muraski has been running the office

Her hope is to continue the work she’s doing to restore trust back into the community.

“Regaining trust in the community, we’re doing all the things we need to do. We’re becoming healthier on the inside so we can become healthier on the outside for the people in the community. It’s great. I’m right where I’m supposed to be right now and blessed to be with the people I’m with,” said Jennifer Muraski, the Winnebago County Coroner winner.

