Freeport voters choose to keep Home Rule

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After a long-awaited decision, Home Rule in Freeport is here to stay which allows community members the ability to keep control over their own city.

A census released in October 2021 discovered that Freeport’s population had dropped below 20,000 people. This meant that Home Rule was put into question and could have taken away community member’s right to their own city. But with more than 4,300 votes saying ‘yes’ to Home Rule, the communities worry can now be eased.

Jodi Miller, the mayor of Freeport, says she is thrilled that voters said yes to Home Rule and this means budget cuts won’t need to happen.

“You know I’m just grateful people are turning out and being well informed and making decisions that are going to affect not just today, tomorrow. But I mean well into the future of what the city of Freeport looks like,” said Miller.

For up to date election results stay with www.wifr.com.
