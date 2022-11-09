Freeport gets Home Rule

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a long awaited decision, Home Rule in Freeport is here to stay which allows community members the ability to keep control over their own city.

A census was released in October 2021, where it was discovered that Freeport’s population had dropped below 20,000 people. This meant that Home Rule was put into question and could have taken away community members right to their own city. But with more than 4,300 votes saying ‘yes’ to Home Rule, the communities worry can now be eased.

Jodi Miller, the mayor of Freeport, says she is thrilled that voters said yes to Home Rule and this means budget cuts won’t need to happen.

“You know I’m just grateful people are turning out and being well informed and making decisions that are going to affect not just today, tomorrow. But I mean well into the future of what the city of Freeport looks like,” said Miller.

