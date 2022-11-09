Eric Sorensen takes IL-17 race to succeed Bustos

Sorensen is a Boylan High School alum and former Meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities.
Sorensen is a Boylan High School alum and former Meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities.
By WIFR Newsroom
Nov. 9, 2022
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Democrat Eric Sorensen won a tight race Tuesday night with 52% of voters in IL-17 choosing him to succeed Cheri Bustos as Congressperson.

“I am honored to be the Congressman-Elect for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, a place I’ve called home nearly my entire life. To the wonderful people of Central & Northwest Illinois – this is for you,” Sorensen said Tuesday night.

Sorensen said his opponent Esther Joy King contacted him Wednesday morning to concede.

For up to date election results stay with www.wifr.com.
