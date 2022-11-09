Democrat JB Pritzker wins reelection for governor in Illinois

WASHINGTON (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is getting another term in office after besting GOP challenger Darren Bailey in the deep-blue state.

The win capped a race characterized by nearly constant acrimony and outsized spending.

Pritzker first won political office in 2018 when he took the governor’s seat. His reelection win was buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief.

Bailey is a southern Illinois farmer and conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Pritzker is a billionaire equity investor and philanthropist who called Bailey “too extreme” for Democrat-heavy Illinois.