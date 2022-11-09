Darin LaHood projected to win Illinois 16th Congressional District

This will be LaHood's fourth term in congress and first in the 16th District.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the Associated Press, Republican Darin LaHood is projected to beat out Democrat and City of Harvard Alderperson Elizabeth Haderlein. This was Haderleins first campaign on the national stage, after she realized no one was challenging LaHood. Both the 16th and 17th districts were recently withdrawn, with the 18th district disappearing entirely, leading to LaHoods campaign.

LaHood will take over from Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger, who announced he would not be seeking reelection. When 23 News caught up with LaHood at his watch party in Peoria, he said his voters want politics to move in a different direction.

“People are furastated, they want change, we need to take a different direction in DC. Particularly on inflation issues, on crime issues, on the lawlessness at the border. And that’s the message that I’ve heard from voters, is that they wanna go in a different direction to the direction we’re going,” he said.

