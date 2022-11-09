Chesney wins Illinois Senate District 45 Race

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:32 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican candidate Andrew Chesney defeats democrat Geral Podraza in the Illinois State Senate District 45 race.

Chesney took the lead against Podraza by around 34%, leaving his position since 2018 as a state representative in the 89th District. He credits himself as an advocate for hardworking men and women throughout Northwest Illinois, and never voting for a tax or fee increase.

“We have to repeal the safety act, that’s the primary objective when we get in new legislative session in January,” said Chensey. “We need bipartisan support and there needs to be an appetite for reducing tax burdens on residents.”

