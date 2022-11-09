Chesney takes lead in Illinois Senate District 45 race

The former Freeport alderperson will replace Stewart in the IL Senate.
The former Freeport alderperson will replace Stewart in the IL Senate.(WIFR)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican candidate Andrew Chesney defeated Democrat Geral Podraza in the Illinois State Senate District 45 race.

Chesney took the lead against Podraza by around 34%, leaving his position since 2018 as a state representative in the 89th District.

He credits himself as an advocate for hardworking men and women throughout northwest Illinois and never having voted for a tax or fee increase.

“We have to repeal the safety act, that’s the primary objective when we get in new legislative session in January,” said Chesney. “We need bipartisan support and there needs to be an appetite for reducing tax burdens on residents.”

For up to date election results stay with www.wifr.com.
Election Results
