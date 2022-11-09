Anderson Japanese Gardens Illuminated returns Dec. 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wintertime lights at Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens will return for a second year.

The seasonal event opens to the public on December 1, and runs all day Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 14. Then, the exhibit will be open daily from 5 to 8 p.m. with the last entry at 7:45 p.m. through Dec. 30.

During this time, the gardens, located at 318 Spring Creek Rd. in Rockford, will feature thousands of white string lights woven throughout the landscape to create an immersive experience suited for guests of all ages.

Admission is free for Premium Gardens Members and children five and under. Adult admission is $11; Seniors $10 and students and military $9.

Guests can delight in hot chocolate and coffee from the Garden’s on-site restaurant Fresco and the Rockford Roasting Company, while they explore the lighted scenery. then socialize near outdoor firepit areas, and enjoy nightly food trucks, including a visit from Woodfire Pizza in Rockford.

Musical groups from area schools will also perform in the Anderson Gardens Guest House Circle every Friday and Saturday night of the event.

See the Gardens website for a complete schedule of performances, food truck vendors and weather-related closures.

