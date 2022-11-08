Warmer pattern continues through Thursday, major changes follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re a week into November, and with the exception of last Saturday, it’s been a mild month thus far.

Those with favorable views of the warmth will enjoy knowing that it’s to stick around for three more days, but the good news comes to an abrupt halt thereafter.

First things first, there’s a total lunar eclipse to take place early Tuesday morning, and it appears as though favorable viewing conditions are to be expected! The eclipse begins in partial form shortly after 3:00am Tuesday, and a total eclipse will be seen for approximately an hour and a half, between 4:16 and 5:41 Tuesday morning. While a few clouds may be around here or there, it shouldn’t greatly impair viewing. If you’re on the fence as to whether or not you want to set the early alarm, keep in mind we won’t see another one of these until March of 2025!

A total lunar eclipse is to take place early Tuesday morning. It'll be the last time we will see one until 2025. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There should not be much cloudiness around during the time of the lunar eclipse Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for Tuesday itself, the daytime hours look good! Sunshine will be on display once again, mixed at times with partial cloudiness. A wind shift to the southeast will allow temperatures to warm nicely, ultimately touching 60° by day’s end. All in all, it looks to be an ideal Election Day, with no problems expected getting to and from the polls.

Sunshine and a southeasterly wind will allow temperatures to take another step forward Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There shouldn't be any issues getting to or from the polls on Election Day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More pronounced warming is to take place Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s to be the sunnier of the two days without question, though Thursday appears the more likely candidate to be the warmer of the two. When all’s said and done, temperatures are to top out at 73° Wednesday and a record breaking 76° remains forecast to occur Thursday.

There might be a little cloudiness here or there Wednesday, but sunshine will be around along with a southerly wind. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

70s are due back in here Wednesday, and records could very well fall on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, huge changes are to follow as a cold front barges through the area Thursday night. The front could trigger a few showers here or there, but the more noticeable impact will be the gusty, cold winds that will barrel in behind it. Temperatures Friday are to top out at 47°, but keep in mind that’s to occur at midnight or very shortly thereafter. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by midday, and will likely stay there all afternoon long.

Temperatures will fall on Friday, from the middle and upper 40s at midnight to the middle 30s by the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for the weekend, it’s not looking pretty, and that might be putting it mildly. Our forecast presently has Saturday getting no higher than 33°, more than 40° colder than just two days prior, and a reading more typical of mid-December. Sunday’s not looking much better, despite sunshine’s return. Sunday’s high is to reach just 35°. Collectively, it’s to be the coldest weekend we’ve seen here since all the way back on March 12-13.

We'll go from record warmth to a December chill in a matter of 48 hours or less late this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday's to feature temperatures more typical of mid-December. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs point toward the chill sticking around for awhile. Current projections suggest below normal temperatures are to persist well beyond the month’s midway point.

