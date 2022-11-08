UW Health to host two hiring events

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health will be hosting two hiring events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 15 and from 9 to Noon, Friday, November 18.

The events will be held at UW Health Creekside Medical Center at 3505 North Bell School Rd. and UW Health Swedish American Women and Children’s Hospital, in the Schwartz Auditorium at 1350 Charles St.

Interviews will be conducted on-site, and the event is open to everyone who is interested in a career in the medical field.

The positions UW Health is looking to fill are:

  • Registered Nurses
  • Medical Assistants
  • Medical Receptionists
  • Patient Care Technicians
  • X-Ray & CT Technologist
  • Phlebotomists
  • Respiratory Therapists

You can view more job openings at UW Health’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
Rockford woman dies after car slams into tree
Timothy Noonen faces aggravated battery and home invasion charges.
Roscoe man charged with aggravated battery, home invasion
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Robert Schodtler, age 68
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning

Latest News

Photo of American flags lining East State Street in Rockford for Election Day
Behind the scenes look at pre-Election Day preparation
A total lunar eclipse is to take place very early Tuesday morning.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/7/2022
Repairs begin on Concourse parking garage walkway
Pedestrian bridge repairs begin
Updates on future operations will be shared on the 17th Judicial Circuit website.
Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close