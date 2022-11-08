UW Health to host two hiring events

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health will be hosting two hiring events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 15 and from 9 to Noon, Friday, November 18.

The events will be held at UW Health Creekside Medical Center at 3505 North Bell School Rd. and UW Health Swedish American Women and Children’s Hospital, in the Schwartz Auditorium at 1350 Charles St.

Interviews will be conducted on-site, and the event is open to everyone who is interested in a career in the medical field.

The positions UW Health is looking to fill are:

Registered Nurses

Medical Assistants

Medical Receptionists

Patient Care Technicians

X-Ray & CT Technologist

Phlebotomists

Respiratory Therapists

You can view more job openings at UW Health’s website.

