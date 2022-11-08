Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal grand jury officially charged a 27-year-old man Tuesday for a string of church fires last month.

Marzavious Thomas, 27, of Rockford faces two counts of arson in a pair of church fires on East State Street.

He faces a maximum of 20 years for each count.

According to the indictment, Thomas started a fire at two different church buildings on or around October 19.

During the investigation, Thomas was taken into custody.

