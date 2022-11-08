Political newcomers hope to fill Illinois 17th Congressional seat

Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorensen are running.
Illinois state house
Illinois state house(AP)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives is playing out at Illinois ballot boxes.

Democrat incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos announced her retirement from Congress 18 months ago.

Bustos’ announcement launched what’s turned into an important fight happening in Northwest Illinois between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorensen.

“This is one of the few ones that’s a race worth watching,” said Prof. Brian Gaines of the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs.

Gaines says it’s hard to predict who will win Illinois 17th Congressional district.

“I think it’s a seat either party can win,” said Gaines.

As a result of a statewide population lost of roughly 80,000 people in the 2020 Census, Illinois downsized from 18 to 17 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Democrats redrew the map, and they drew a pretty aggressive map, in the sense that they’re trying to win 14 seats out of the 17,” said Gaines.

The redrawn lines also mean new voters are now making up the 17th district.

“The numbers don’t mean much, but this seat is sort of like a seat that was slightly Republican before and now it’s slightly Democratic,” said Gaines.

Gaines says, in a year where voters believe Republicans are taking back the House, that could be a slight boost for King who nearly won against Bustos two years ago.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Noonen faces aggravated battery and home invasion charges.
Roscoe man charged with aggravated battery, home invasion
A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
This will be the only statewide referendum in this election. It will appear on your ballots as...
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

Latest News

Balance of power
Balance of Power on Capitol Hill
The party that wins control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections will be...
Midterms: House Speaker role up for grabs; Pelosi speaks about attack on husband
Photo of American flags lining East State Street in Rockford for Election Day
Behind the scenes look at pre-Election Day preparation
FILE: Winnebago County encourages residents to vote early during coronavirus pandemic.
Stephenson Co. Dems make campaigning statement ahead of Election Day