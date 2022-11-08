Man charged with arson in connection with Winnebago Co. courthouse fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old man is charged with setting fire to the old Winnebago County courthouse Saturday night.

Larry Lee Wilkins is listed as homeless according to Winnebago County court records and is charged with Aggravated Arson, Arson and Criminal Damage to State Supported Property.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, the fire began around 10:30 p.m. November 5 in a west exterior stairwell of the courthouse at 403 Elm Street. The fire extended into the basement of the courthouse causing an estimated $200,000 worth of damage. While battling the fire, a firefighter received a head injury requiring him to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says surveillance video from the night of the fire shows a person walking out of the burning stairwell. On November 7, a Winnebago County employee who had seen the security footage told investigators about a person sleeping in the west stairwell who appeared to match the person caught on camera at the time of the fire. After speaking with Wilkins, investigators determined he was the suspect from the security video.

Wilkins is expected to make his first court appearance at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

In-person court appearances at the Winnebago County Courthouse are not expected to resume the week of November 7-11. For more information, click here.

