Governor JB Pritzker makes final push to get voters out in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - JB Pritzker ends his Monday campaign trail in Rockford, making a final pitch to stateliners as he seeks reelection.

“Rockford I gotta ask you, are you ready for the fight?” said Pritzker. “Are you ready for the fight?”

Residents in the Forest City greeted Pritzker and his administration with cheers and applause, just 12 hours before the polls open in his race against republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey.

“It’s important that we continue on this mission of lifting up working families, and it’s democrats who will get that done,” said Pritzker. Pritzker laid out his approach to succeed in that mission, to voters at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 364. It includes his support for the Worker’s Rights Amendment, which gives all employees the right to collectively unionize and bargain.

“Darren Bailey wants to end workers rights in this state,” said Pritzker. “He wants to end the state minimum wage.”

Workers rights is one of several issues Pritzker and his administration claim are at stake, if Bailey was to succeed him as governor.

“How about protecting a women’s right to choose,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “Being a beacon of hope for women all across the country.”

Stratton and Pritzker say ensuring abortions stay legal in Illinois is just one way to keep the state moving forward, but that progression cannot be done with out voters.

“We have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice, pro-civil rights, pro-voting right democrats, up and down the ballot,” said Pritzker.

Pritzker and Stratton were joined by Senator Tammy Duckworth, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea. Among the local democratic leaders that showed support at the rally include State Representatives Maurice West and Dave Vella, as well as State Senator Steve Stadelman.

Bailey made his stop in the stateline Sunday, appearing at Bootcamp Academy in Roscoe. The republican candidate told supporters that if elected, he will make sure the Safe-t Act does not happen, and taxes will be reduced along with fiscal transparency.

