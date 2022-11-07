Wild week of weather ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was able to collect its collective breath Sunday after an extremely eventful Saturday that brought severe thunderstorms and extremely gusty winds. Sunday proved to be a polar opposite, with bright sunshine and temperatures warming back into the middle and upper 50s.

From a precipitation standpoint, the week ahead looks to be a quiet one, with one exception. However, from a temperature standpoint, we’re in for quite the roller coaster ride.

At first, the roller coaster climbs as the new workweek begins. Despite a northwesterly wind blowing at a still-respectable clip, full sunshine will be on display, again allowing temperatures to reach the middle 50s, slightly above normal by November 7 standards.

Sunshine is likely from start to finish Monday, but a northwesterly wind will limit warming some. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Monday, underneath full sunshine, should warm into the middle 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will be mixed with occasional clouds Tuesday, but a wind shift to the southeast should allow for additional warming to kick in. Current projections are for temperatures to reach the lower 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

Just a few more clouds are inbound Tuesday, but a southeasterly wind will allow warming to continue. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Tuesday are to climb into the lower 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another impressive surge of warmth arrives during the middle of the week. Temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday are to return to the 70s, and the 76° high temperature presently forecast to occur on Thursday would break a November 10 record set just two years ago.

Temperatures Wednesday are likely to reach back into the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday may reach record high levels, but there is colder air on the move in our direction by then. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front will pass through the region either late Thursday night or early Friday morning, sending temperatures into a state of freefall. While Friday’s high temperature of 50° will still come in as having been above normal, that high will occur around midnight. Daytime temperatures are to fall into the 40s and eventually the 30s come late afternoon.

Temperatures Friday will peak in the 50s around midnight, but will crash into the 30s by the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Saturday, temperatures may struggle to reach the middle 30s! It’s to be about as abrupt a pattern shift that we’ve seen here in some time, as temperatures are to fall some 40° in 48 hours!

Thursday could feature record high temperatures, while Saturday we might not get above freezing. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cooler temperatures may have some staying power. Medium to long range forecast models project a below normal temperature regime to take us through at least the midway point of the month, and potentially longer than that.

Much cooler than normal temperatures are likely across much of the Central U.S. next weekend and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

