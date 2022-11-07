Roscoe man charged with aggravated battery, home invasion

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Roscoe is behind bars after a battery and break-in over the weekend.

According to reports, the 43-year-old man walked into a nearby home and beat up two of the residents.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, November 5, Roscoe police dispatched to the 500 block of Santolina Drive following a report of a domestic issue.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, Timothy Noonen, inside.

Noonen faces home invasion and aggravated battery charges.

