Roscoe man charged with aggravated battery, home invasion

Timothy Noonen faces aggravated battery and home invasion charges.
Timothy Noonen faces aggravated battery and home invasion charges.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Roscoe is behind bars after a battery and break-in over the weekend.

According to reports, the 43-year-old man walked into a nearby home and beat up two of the residents.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, November 5, Roscoe police dispatched to the 500 block of Santolina Drive following a report of a domestic issue.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, Timothy Noonen, inside.

Noonen faces home invasion and aggravated battery charges.

