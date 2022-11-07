Rockford home condemned after late Sunday morning fire

No one injured but $60,000 in damages to a home in the 1400 block of James Avenue
No one injured but $60,000 in damages to a home in the 1400 block of James Avenue (Photo Courtesy: Rockford Fire Twitter)(wifr)
Published: Nov. 6, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It took thirty minutes for crews to put out a fire late Sunday morning that caused $60,000 in damage, but thankfully no injuries.

According to officials with the Rockford fire department, a call came in just before 11 am, Sunday in the 1400 block of James Avenue. Two adults living at the home got out without injury, but are now displaced. Two cats were also successfully removed and turned over to animal control. The damage was so bad, the Rockford Building Department arrived and condemned the home.

The first arriving fire engine found heavy fire involving the basement garage area of the home. A hose line was laid and and an offensive fire attack brought the fire under control within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

