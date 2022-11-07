Road closures to begin this week on Broadway, 20th Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city’s Water Division will begin work this week in Rockford.

Starting Tuesday, November 8, manhole repairs will begin in the 3400 block of Broadway and the 2000 block of 20th Street.

Broadway will be reduced to one between Eastgate Pkwy and Ohio Pkwy for all traffic.

20th Street will be closed at 19th Avenue to all southbound traffic.

Work on both projects is expected to finish by or before the end of the day Friday, November 11.

Though traffic controls will be in place, motorists are encouraged to use caution when near the work zones and to use alternate routes if possible.

The Public Works, Water Maintenance Division is available at 779-348-7153 to answer any questions about either project.

