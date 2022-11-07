Pedestrian bridge repairs begin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ice Hogs fans and anyone enjoying downtown entertainment will soon have a brand new bridge connecting the BMO Center and the adjacent Concourse Parking Garage.

The work that began Monday may temporarily close traffic on South Church Street in Rockford, so be sure to watch for posted detours. City leaders say, because the new walkway requires the installation of steel support beams, please use extra caution while commuting near the work zone. Everything is expected to be complete before Thanksgiving, as long as the weather cooperates.

If you have any questions about this project or impacted traffic patterns, reach out to project manager, Ryan Lundberg, at (779) 348-7644.

