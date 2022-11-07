Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being.

The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday.

Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are not expected to resume this week.

The 17th Judicial Circuit Court is in the process of rescheduling cases, either virtually or in different locations, a release stated Monday.

Court hearings scheduled for Tuesday are canceled and will be rescheduled, except for the following:

8 to noon - Drug Court with Judge Janet R. Holmgren scheduled on Tuesday, November 8 in Courtroom 217 will be held entirely virtual (no in-person appearances) - Zoom Meeting ID 844 7416 0578.

8 to noon - Family Law with Judge Joseph P. Bruscato scheduled on Tuesday, November 8 in Courtroom 455 of the Winnebago County Courthouse will instead take place in Courtroom B of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, 650 West State St. in Rockford.

8 to noon - Misdemeanor Call with Judge John T. Gibbons scheduled on Tuesday, November 8 in Courtroom 315 will be held entirely virtual (no in-person appearances) – Zoom Meeting ID 895 4199 8371.

The incident did not affect operations at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center or the Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center; both remained open Monday.

Ongoing announcements or changes will continue to be posted on the court’s website.

Anyone with questions can contact Trial Court administrator Thomas Jakeway at 815-319-4806

A virtual courtroom directory is also available here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.