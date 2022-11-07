Bailey rallies in roscoe

Photo of campaign appareal
Photo of campaign appareal(wifr)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s election eve eve and both gubernatorial candidates will be in Rockford within 48 hours of polls opening Tuesday.

More than one hundred Republicans attended Bailer and Lieutenant governor candidate Stephanie Trussel’s campaign event in Roscoe. As Bailey makes his final pitch to voters that he would make a better governor than the one currently in Springfield.

“We are going to put a hard working Darren Bailey into that governors office this election,” said Shannon Terese, the republican candidate for Illinois comptroller.

Cheers and excitement rippled in the air Sunday as republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey makes an appearance in Roscoe for part of his final countdown bus tour. Close to a hundred community members attended the event. Some even showing off their Bailey and Trussel campaign apparel.

“God wins. That’s all I have to say. God wins, we are turning to God because we need the Lord. We need God in our state just like these conservative states. We need to make changes in Illinois and it is time,” said Bonnie Kassel, a friend and supporter of Bailey’s.

Kassel says it is necessary to vote for someone who is going to not only make a positive difference but lookout for the next generation of politicians.

“That’s all you have to do just follow the money and you also want somebody that’s going to listen to you, and they just listen. You know, what can we do to serve you, said Kassel.”

Bailey told supporters that if elected he will make sure the Safe-T act does not happen, taxes will be reduce along with fiscal transparency and children’s education will be

“Rockford used to be an amazing manufacturing hub and businesses moved out. We need businesses to start moving back in but they’re not going to when number one they don’t feel safe, number two our taxes are too high and number three our schools are failing,” said Bailey.

U.S. senate candidate Kathy Salvi and Illinois state Comptroller candidate Shannon were among the other republican in Roscoe for the event.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to make an appearance in Rockford on Monday at the IBEW Local 365.

GOVERNOR J.B. PRITZKER IS SET TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN ROCKFORD ON MONDAY AT THE I-B-E-W LOCAL THREE-SIXTY-FOUR STARTING AT FIVE O’CLOCK IN THE EVENING.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counting money.
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Injuries unknown after accident on Rockford’s east side
With lots of events in the works this weekend, city officials encourage visitors to travel ahead.
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
Robert Schodtler, age 68
UPDATE: Loves Park man found Friday morning

Latest News

No one injured but $60,000 in damages to a home in the 1400 block of James Avenue (Photo...
Rockford home condemned after late Sunday morning fire
Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Ester Joy King vie for the 17th District seat since U.S....
Sorensen, King make final push for 17th District seat
From 8-player to 6A, Stateline football teams look to advance beyond second round
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 11/5/2022
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 11/5/2022