Bailey rallies in roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s election eve eve and both gubernatorial candidates will be in Rockford within 48 hours of polls opening Tuesday.

More than one hundred Republicans attended Bailer and Lieutenant governor candidate Stephanie Trussel’s campaign event in Roscoe. As Bailey makes his final pitch to voters that he would make a better governor than the one currently in Springfield.

“We are going to put a hard working Darren Bailey into that governors office this election,” said Shannon Terese, the republican candidate for Illinois comptroller.

Cheers and excitement rippled in the air Sunday as republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey makes an appearance in Roscoe for part of his final countdown bus tour. Close to a hundred community members attended the event. Some even showing off their Bailey and Trussel campaign apparel.

“God wins. That’s all I have to say. God wins, we are turning to God because we need the Lord. We need God in our state just like these conservative states. We need to make changes in Illinois and it is time,” said Bonnie Kassel, a friend and supporter of Bailey’s.

Kassel says it is necessary to vote for someone who is going to not only make a positive difference but lookout for the next generation of politicians.

“That’s all you have to do just follow the money and you also want somebody that’s going to listen to you, and they just listen. You know, what can we do to serve you, said Kassel.”

Bailey told supporters that if elected he will make sure the Safe-T act does not happen, taxes will be reduce along with fiscal transparency and children’s education will be

“Rockford used to be an amazing manufacturing hub and businesses moved out. We need businesses to start moving back in but they’re not going to when number one they don’t feel safe, number two our taxes are too high and number three our schools are failing,” said Bailey.

U.S. senate candidate Kathy Salvi and Illinois state Comptroller candidate Shannon were among the other republican in Roscoe for the event.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is set to make an appearance in Rockford on Monday at the IBEW Local 365.

