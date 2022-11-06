Sorensen, King make final push for 17th District seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the contested local races on Tuesday’s ballot will be for the 17th District seat and both candidates make one final stop in Rockford and Freeport.

Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Ester Joy King vie for the 17th District seat since U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos retires after nearly a decade in office.

Two candidates hoping to win the Illinois 17th District make one final push for votes as we close in on the general elections Tuesday. Democrat Eric Sorensen promises voters in Rockford he’ll expand internet access in rural areas and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

“I can’t help you as a candidate, but I can help you in congress,” says Sorensen. “It’s not that the representatives are going to represent the focus of the city, but it’s the people that live in the outlying areas too.”

Republican candidate Esther Joy King is on the campaign trail to change the concerns she hears from voters about finding affordable living and living in a safe community.

“We have all the momentum which is so exciting, and we are on our way to winning,“ says King. “If there’s something wrong in the world, it’s our job to jump in and make a difference and do whatever we can to help.”

King says she will use the values she learned from her parents and in the military to help voters like Leanne, a single mom struggling to feed her children.

“What this campaign is all about is serving people like Leanne who need some help to get our economy back on track and lower the cost of living right now.”

But Sorensen says his experience connecting with community members during his career as a weatherman in Rockford will help him succeed if he’s elected.

“We need to make sure that we have already built up the trust of the person that’s going to Washington to represent us.”

The outcome of local elections like the 17th District could impact who holds the majority vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats currently have the majority with 220 seats.

Sorensen hopes to be the second straight Democrat to represent a district spanning more than a dozen counties. King hopes to be the first Republican to win this district since Bobby Schilling, who was elected in 2010 and lost to Bustos in 2012.

Voters can go to the local county clerk’s office website to find their nearest polling place. In Rockford, voters can visit the board of elections website.

