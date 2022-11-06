Severe winds and heavy rain started the day, winds will stay without rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wind advisory was in effect starting at four in the morning Saturday and stays in effect for areas in Southern Wisconsin like Monroe, Janesville and Elkhorn until seven at night.

Rockford was a part of that wind advisory but fortunately, it expired at seven Saturday night. Wind speeds reached a peak of 59 mph causing damages to items outside that may have been picked up by the strong winds.

Rockford reached a high of 63 degrees but temperatures felt as cold as 38 degrees because of those stronger winds. Although, temperatures appear to be heating up over the next couple of days. Tuesday getting close to 70 degree’s.

Warmer temperatures are on their way. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Temperatures rises by 12 degrees on Tuesday. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Sunday will stay somewhat windy without winds reaching above 40 mph. The night appears to be clear and clear skies continue into Monday as well where the day stays sunny. Scattered clouds every now and the but no rain, strong winds or heavy cloud coverage is on the radar.

Scattered clouds in the morning and breaks of sun through the day. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Sunday can look forward to less cloud coverage and not as strong winds (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tonight’s skies will still be dealing with some strong winds in the 20-30 mph range but no rain is expected. Sunday will be on the cooler side with only a high of 58 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.